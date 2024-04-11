Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Surmodics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surmodics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SRDX opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $393.59 million, a P/E ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Surmodics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 775,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Surmodics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Surmodics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

