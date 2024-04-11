Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Boosted by Raymond James (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 17.78%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 86,607 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

