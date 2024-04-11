Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

CG opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after buying an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after buying an additional 3,524,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,954,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

