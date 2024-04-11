Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Gorilla Technology Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Gorilla Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group shares are going to reverse split on Monday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Gorilla Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Featured Stories

