Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 236.7% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PEMIF stock remained flat at $0.30 on Thursday. 3,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,205. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.87. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.30.

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 113.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

