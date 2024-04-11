PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTXKY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,939. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, offers telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, e-money issuance, switched/packet switched local fixed network, voice over Internet protocol, and money remitter services.

