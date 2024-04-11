PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTXKY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,939. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile
