ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 40,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

