Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $270.03 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $14.80 or 0.00021001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $270.03 million and $7.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00013620 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00017547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001488 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,533.63 or 1.00111047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00125837 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 14.75819647 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $7,088,723.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

