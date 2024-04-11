PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.54

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $52.81, with a volume of 29186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 14,694 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $734,259.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,129.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,149 shares of company stock worth $4,653,720. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.