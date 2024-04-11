Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($1.73) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.14). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.85) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $669.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Articles

