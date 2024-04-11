PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $163.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

NYSE PPG opened at $137.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.71. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after buying an additional 35,571 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 217,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after buying an additional 65,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,145,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

