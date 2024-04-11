PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,143 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of PotlatchDeltic worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 72,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 233.77%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.