Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 2,388 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.9% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

