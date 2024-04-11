Piper Sandler Raises Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target to $180.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WFRD has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Weatherford International from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Weatherford International stock opened at $121.83 on Monday. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $127.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,406.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,455 shares of company stock worth $13,628,764. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

