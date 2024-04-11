Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $279.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PXD. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.85.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $272.56. 177,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,110. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $275.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

