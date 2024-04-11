Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig Sells 12,043 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CEO Chaim Indig sold 12,043 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $272,412.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,718,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 52,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

