Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $191.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $191.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.31.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PSX opened at $165.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

