Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Lessened by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,468. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.12. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

