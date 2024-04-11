PFS Partners LLC Purchases 6,208 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.3% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 912,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 541,685 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.
AT&T Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 16,568,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,084,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
