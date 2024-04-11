PFS Partners LLC Purchases 1,562 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

PFS Partners LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSEP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of XSEP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.93. 29,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

