PFS Partners LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 234.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.7 %

COP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.92. 1,413,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

