PFS Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1,093.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hess by 486.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Hess by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 39,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,596 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $375,173.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,443,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 in the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.80. 264,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,617. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $124.27 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

