PFS Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,137,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,554,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $41.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.