PFS Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,400 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after acquiring an additional 956,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after acquiring an additional 697,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after acquiring an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.52. The stock had a trading volume of 196,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,305. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

