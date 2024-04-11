Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Petrus Resources Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of PRQ opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33.
About Petrus Resources
