Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Petrus Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PRQ opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

