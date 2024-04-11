Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,781,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the previous session’s volume of 3,319,065 shares.The stock last traded at 1.57 and had previously closed at 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Insider Transactions at Perspective Therapeutics

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $853.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Perspective Therapeutics news, insider Markus Puhlmann acquired 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 687,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 60,758,439 shares of company stock valued at $57,576,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,213,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 395,124 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Further Reading

