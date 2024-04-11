Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 523,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cushman & Wakefield as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after buying an additional 5,084,634 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,573,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,778,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWK. Raymond James lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

NYSE:CWK opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

