Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 31,129 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,129 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Encore Capital Group worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 108.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

ECPG stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $277.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Capital Group

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.