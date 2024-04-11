Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 20,833 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,833 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 453,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.97. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.99 and a 12 month high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

