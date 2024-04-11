Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 16,556 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Azenta by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Azenta by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AZTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

