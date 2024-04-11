Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Generac worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

NYSE GNRC opened at $136.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

