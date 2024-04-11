Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,387 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Delek US worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.09 and a beta of 1.32. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

