Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,031 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of IMAX worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IMAX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after buying an additional 107,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMAX. StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

IMAX Price Performance

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $886.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IMAX

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMAX Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

