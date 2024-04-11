Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,254 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Talos Energy worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 793,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after buying an additional 155,215 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,538,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,168,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 468,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,714,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $384.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talos Energy

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.