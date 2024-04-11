Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,824 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ALLETE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ALLETE by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ALLETE by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.58%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

