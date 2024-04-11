Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 96.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 3.0 %

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.95. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.