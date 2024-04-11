Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,916 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dynavax Technologies worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after buying an additional 95,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after buying an additional 231,731 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,100,000 after buying an additional 270,730 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.13 and a beta of 1.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

