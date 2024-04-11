Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 81,243 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Shift4 Payments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $67.07 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

