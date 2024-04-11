PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,795 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

