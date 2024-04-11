Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $640.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $575.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.38.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $555.16 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $535.87 and a 200-day moving average of $465.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.