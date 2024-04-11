Oppenheimer Increases AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $85.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.20 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Get AppLovin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $76.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.