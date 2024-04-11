OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,527 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of OPENLANE worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 144.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.56 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America raised shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

