Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $184.26 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $76.40 and a twelve month high of $199.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.84.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,472,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 38.2% in the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

