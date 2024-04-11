Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.52. Olaplex shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 136,725 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.59.

Olaplex Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. Olaplex’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,005,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,353 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,323 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,806,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

