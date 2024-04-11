Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $6.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Oil States International Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE OIS opened at $6.12 on Monday. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $392.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 2.56.
Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oil States International had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oil States International
Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.
