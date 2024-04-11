Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $25.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. 22.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.