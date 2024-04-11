Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $70.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.