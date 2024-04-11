NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. 1,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 46,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

NWTN Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

