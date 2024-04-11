NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $830.22 and last traded at $834.28. Approximately 20,825,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 52,105,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $871.33.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,278 shares of company stock valued at $72,380,098 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.30.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $821.01 and a 200-day moving average of $602.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.