Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NPV opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $89,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

